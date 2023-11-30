Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Madison County, Alabama? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Columbia High School at Madison Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Madison, AL

Madison, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Skyline High School at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntsville High School at Mountain Brook High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Mountain Brook, AL

Mountain Brook, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

New Hope High School at Lee High School