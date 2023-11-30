Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Marion County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marion County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Winfield High School at Haleyville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Haleyville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hubbertville School at Brilliant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Brilliant, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.