Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marshall County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Marshall County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brindlee Mountain High School at West End High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Walnut Grove, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gadsden City High School at Guntersville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Guntersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.