High school basketball is happening today in Mobile County, Alabama, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Mobile County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bayshore Christian School at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Satsuma High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

Satsuma, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Citronelle High School at Robertsdale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

Robertsdale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Saraland High School at Alma Bryant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

Irvington, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Mary G. Montgomery High School at Faith Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

Mobile, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Vigor High School at B.C. Rain High School