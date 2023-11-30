Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Montgomery County, Alabama, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the schedule today. Info on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Montgomery County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Jackson High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johnson Abernathy Graetz High School at Carver-Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lanier High School at Selma High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Selma, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stanhope Elmore High School at Percy Julian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baldwin Arts and Academics Magnet School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Prattville Christian Academy at Alabama Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greenville High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.