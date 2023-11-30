Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school basketball action in Morgan County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clements High School at East Lawrence High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison County High School at Priceville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Priceville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
