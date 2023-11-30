There is high school basketball action in Morgan County, Alabama today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Austin High School at Northridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Clements High School at East Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on November 30

7:15 PM CT on November 30 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

Madison County High School at Priceville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Priceville, AL

Priceville, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at West Morgan High School