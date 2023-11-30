The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be attempting to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

TV: ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 46.4% the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

In games North Alabama shoots better than 46.4% from the field, it is 2-0 overall.

The Golden Eagles are the 289th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 258th.

The 76.2 points per game the Lions record are the same as the Golden Eagles allow.

When North Alabama puts up more than 76.6 points, it is 2-1.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama posted 81.8 points per game last year at home, which was 12.0 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.8).

Defensively the Lions were better at home last season, surrendering 68.2 points per game, compared to 78.8 away from home.

When it comes to three-point shooting, North Alabama fared better in home games last year, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule