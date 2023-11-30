North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 30
The North Alabama Lions (3-3) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning run when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech matchup.
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|North Alabama Moneyline
|Tennessee Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|North Alabama (-7.5)
|145.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|North Alabama (-6.5)
|145.5
|-290
|+225
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends
- North Alabama has covered twice in five chances against the spread this season.
- Lions games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Tennessee Tech is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- So far this year, three out of the Golden Eagles' six games with an over/under have hit the over.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.