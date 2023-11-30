The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-3) face the North Alabama Lions (2-1) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Flowers Hall. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other North Alabama Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

North Alabama Top Players (2022-23)

Daniel Ortiz: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jacari Lane: 12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Damien Forrest: 7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK KJ Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Soucie: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Tennessee Tech Top Players (2022-23)

Jaylen Sebree: 15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK

15.4 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK Brett Thompson: 12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Tyrone Perry: 10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.0 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayvis Harvey: 12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.0 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Grant Slatten: 4.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

North Alabama vs. Tennessee Tech Stat Comparison (2022-23)

North Alabama Rank North Alabama AVG Tennessee Tech AVG Tennessee Tech Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 73.7 129th 297th 74.3 Points Allowed 73.4 274th 229th 31.1 Rebounds 31.9 171st 309th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 8.2 211th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 9.2 25th 304th 11.5 Assists 14.4 81st 61st 10.7 Turnovers 11.9 189th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.