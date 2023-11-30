Bookmakers have set player props for Filip Forsberg, Mats Zuccarello and others when the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Wild Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSSO, BSNX, and BSWIX Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Predators vs. Wild Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg is Nashville's leading contributor with 27 points. He has 12 goals and 15 assists this season.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 28 1 1 2 4 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 at Blues Nov. 24 2 1 3 5 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 0 0 4 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 2 0 2 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is another of Nashville's offensive options, contributing 19 points (10 goals, nine assists) to the team.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 1 vs. Jets Nov. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 1 0 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 1 1 2

Gustav Nyquist Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Gustav Nyquist has 16 total points for Nashville, with three goals and 13 assists.

Nyquist Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Penguins Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Nov. 26 1 0 1 4 at Blues Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Flames Nov. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Nov. 20 0 2 2 2

NHL Props Today: Minnesota Wild

Mats Zuccarello Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Zuccarello's 22 points are pivotal for Minnesota. He has five goals and 17 assists in 20 games.

Zuccarello Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 1 1 3 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 0 1 1 2 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 1 1 2 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 1 1 2

Kirill Kaprizov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

Kirill Kaprizov has helped lead the attack for Minnesota this season with six goals and 12 assists.

Kaprizov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blues Nov. 28 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 26 0 1 1 6 vs. Avalanche Nov. 24 1 1 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Nov. 19 0 0 0 4 at Senators Nov. 18 0 0 0 1

