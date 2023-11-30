Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Randolph County, Alabama, then there are some important details you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wadley High School at Beauregard High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Opelika, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Woodland High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: New Site, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
