Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Saint Clair County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alabama School for the Deaf at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pell City, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moody High School at Etowah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Attalla, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springville High School at Mortimer Jordan High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Kimberly, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wellborn High School at Ashville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Ashville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School at Pell City High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
