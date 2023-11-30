A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three in a row.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Samford Stats Insights

The Bulldogs make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

In games Samford shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 258th.

The Bulldogs put up 11.7 more points per game (82) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (70.3).

Samford has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, Samford scored 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did on the road (75.7).

Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.

When it comes to total threes made, Samford performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% clip in away games.

Samford Upcoming Schedule