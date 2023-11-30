How to Watch Samford vs. Louisiana on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 1:19 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
A pair of streaking squads hit the court when the Samford Bulldogs (5-2) host the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (5-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Bulldogs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Ragin' Cajuns, who have won three in a row.
Samford vs. Louisiana Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Samford Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points lower than the Ragin' Cajuns have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).
- In games Samford shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 3-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs are the 138th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Ragin' Cajuns rank 258th.
- The Bulldogs put up 11.7 more points per game (82) than the Ragin' Cajuns allow (70.3).
- Samford has a 5-0 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Samford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last season, Samford scored 5.7 more points per game (81.4) than it did on the road (75.7).
- Defensively the Bulldogs were better in home games last season, giving up 68.7 points per game, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- When it comes to total threes made, Samford performed better when playing at home last season, draining 9.2 per game, compared to 8.7 away from home. Meanwhile, it put up a 35% three-point percentage at home and a 35.4% clip in away games.
Samford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Alabama State
|W 99-67
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/24/2023
|Merrimack
|W 79-71
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/25/2023
|N.C. A&T
|W 101-83
|Pete Hanna Center
|11/30/2023
|Louisiana
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/3/2023
|LaGrange
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/11/2023
|Alabama A&M
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
