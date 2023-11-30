The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (2-1) face the Samford Bulldogs (1-2) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Hanna Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN+.

Samford vs. Louisiana Game Information

Samford Top Players (2022-23)

Jermaine Marshall: 13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

13.3 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK Logan Dye: 13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Bubba Parham: 9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK A.J. Staton-McCray: 8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaron Rillie: 4.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Louisiana Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Brown: 19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK

19.3 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.2 BLK Terence Lewis II: 10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Greg Williams Jr.: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Themus Fulks: 9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 6.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Joe Charles: 5.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Samford vs. Louisiana Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Samford Rank Samford AVG Louisiana AVG Louisiana Rank 28th 78.7 Points Scored 77.4 47th 227th 71.6 Points Allowed 69.5 156th 126th 32.5 Rebounds 33.7 65th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.6 83rd 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th 289th 11.7 Assists 14.4 81st 217th 12.2 Turnovers 11.9 189th

