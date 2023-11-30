The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) will visit the Samford Bulldogs (4-2) after losing four road games in a row. It starts at 5:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama

Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Samford vs. South Carolina Upstate Scoring Comparison

The Spartans put up just 0.1 more points per game (57.3) than the Bulldogs allow (57.2).

South Carolina Upstate is 3-1 when it scores more than 57.2 points.

Samford is 2-1 when it allows fewer than 57.3 points.

The Bulldogs put up 61.5 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 70.3 the Spartans give up.

When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 61.5 points, it is 3-1.

This season the Bulldogs are shooting 40.0% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans shoot 39.4% from the field, just 3.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG%

7.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.7 BLK, 39.0 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

9.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Lexie Pritchard: 10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG%

10.0 PTS, 47.6 FG% Masyn Marchbanks: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.9 FG%, 54.2 3PT% (13-for-24) Sadie Stetson: 5.3 PTS, 2.8 STL, 35.5 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

