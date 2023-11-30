The South Alabama Jaguars (4-4) take on the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-4) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Pete Mathews Coliseum. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville State vs. South Alabama matchup in this article.

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville State Moneyline South Alabama Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville State (-1.5) 129.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville State (-1.5) 129.5 -128 +104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Alabama vs. Jacksonville State Betting Trends

South Alabama has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Jaguars have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Jacksonville State has won two games against the spread this season.

Gamecocks games have gone over the point total just once this season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.