Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Austin High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Paul W. Bryant High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Cottondale, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Christian Academy at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
