Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Walker County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Corner High School at Cordova High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Cordova, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakman High School at Curry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sumiton Christian School at Falkville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Falkville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Fayette, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jasper High School at Good Hope High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Cullman, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
