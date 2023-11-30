Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Walker County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Walker County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Corner High School at Cordova High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Cordova, AL

Cordova, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Curry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Jasper, AL

Jasper, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Sumiton Christian School at Falkville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Falkville, AL

Falkville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Carbon Hill High School at Fayette County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30

7:30 PM CT on November 30 Location: Fayette, AL

Fayette, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jasper High School at Good Hope High School