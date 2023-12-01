Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Calhoun County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Calhoun County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Winterboro High School at Donoho School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 1

6:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Jacksonville High School at Faith Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Ohatchee High School at Alexandria High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1

7:00 PM CT on December 1 Location: Alexandria, AL

Alexandria, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleburne County High School at White Plains High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Anniston, AL

Anniston, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Valley High School at Ashville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1

7:30 PM CT on December 1 Location: Ashville, AL

Ashville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hokes Bluff High School at Saks High School