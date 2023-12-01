Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chambers County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Chambers County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chambers County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Beauregard High School at Beulah High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Valley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.