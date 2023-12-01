Cherokee County High School plays at Westminster Christian Academy on Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, in 4A action.

Cherokee County vs. Westminster Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Madison Academy at Geraldine High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

