Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Chilton County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Chilton County, Alabama today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chilton County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jemison High School at Billingsley School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Billingsley, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montgomery Academy at Chilton County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Clanton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshall Christian Academy at Chilton Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jemison, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.