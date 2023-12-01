Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cleburne County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Cleburne County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Cleburne County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cleburne County High School at White Plains High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Anniston, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ranburne High School at Coosa Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
