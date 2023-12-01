Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in DeKalb County, Alabama this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
DeKalb County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Academy at Geraldine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.