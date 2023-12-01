On Friday, December 1 at 7:00 PM CT, Ramsay High School will host Guntersville High School in a clash between 5A teams.

Guntersville vs. Ramsay Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Parker High School at Clay-Chalkville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Pinson, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

