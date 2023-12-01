Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Madison Academy vs. Geraldine High School Game - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
In 3A play on Friday, December 1, Geraldine High School will host Madison Academy at 7:00 PM CT.
Madison Academy vs. Geraldine Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 1
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Geraldine, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other DeKalb County Games This Week
Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Madison County Games This Week
Cherokee County High School at Westminster Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
