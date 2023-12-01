In 3A play on Friday, December 1, Geraldine High School will host Madison Academy at 7:00 PM CT.

Madison Academy vs. Geraldine Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Geraldine, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other DeKalb County Games This Week

Pisgah High School at Fyffe High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Fyffe, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Madison County Games This Week

Cherokee County High School at Westminster Christian Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

