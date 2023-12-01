Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Madison County, Alabama. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison County High School at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lee High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: New Market, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hazel Green High School at Jasper High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Jasper, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sparkman High School at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Madison, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grissom High School at Mae Jemison High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.