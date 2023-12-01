Parker High School is on the road against Clay-Chalkville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, December 1.

Parker vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information

  • Game Day: Friday, December 1
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Pinson, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Guntersville High School at Ramsay High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
  • Location: Birmingham, AL
  • Conference: 5A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

