Parker High School is on the road against Clay-Chalkville High School at 7:00 PM CT on Friday, December 1.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Parker vs. Clay-Chalkville Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 1

Friday, December 1 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Pinson, AL

Pinson, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Jefferson County Games This Week

Guntersville High School at Ramsay High School