Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Perry County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
In Perry County, Alabama, there are interesting high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Perry County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Francis Marion High School at Dallas County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Plantersville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.