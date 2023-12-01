Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the schedule in Randolph County, Alabama. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Randolph County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Randolph County High School at Horseshoe Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: New Site, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Handley High School at Central High School of Clay County
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Lineville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
