The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (5-3) play the Troy Trojans (3-4) on Friday, December 1, 2023 at Trojan Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Troy Stats Insights

The Trojans make 43.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

Troy is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 41.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 283rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Trojans sit at 17th.

The Trojans put up 85.0 points per game, 17.7 more points than the 67.3 the Cougars give up.

Troy has a 3-4 record when putting up more than 67.3 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Troy fared better in home games last season, posting 81.7 points per game, compared to 65.7 per game in away games.

The Trojans surrendered 65.5 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (68.1).

When it comes to three-pointers, Troy performed better in home games last season, sinking 9.1 threes per game with a 35.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 29.3% three-point percentage away from home.

