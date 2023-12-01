The Troy Trojans (2-2) face the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (3-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Information

Troy Top Players (2022-23)

Zay Williams: 12.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK

Nelson Phillips: 11.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Christyon Eugene: 12 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Aamer Muhammad: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Kieffer Punter: 8.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

SIU-Edwardsville Players to Watch

Eugene: 13 PTS, 5.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

Tayton Conerway: 13.3 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0 BLK

Thomas Dowd: 11.3 PTS, 6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Muhammad: 9 PTS, 4 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Myles Rigsby: 7.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

Troy vs. SIU-Edwardsville Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Troy Rank Troy AVG SIU-Edwardsville AVG SIU-Edwardsville Rank 139th 73.2 Points Scored 74.6 109th 77th 66.8 Points Allowed 71.3 217th 187th 31.6 Rebounds 34.2 49th 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.8 72nd 134th 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 200th 143rd 13.5 Assists 12.3 237th 235th 12.4 Turnovers 12 200th

