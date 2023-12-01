Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tuscaloosa County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:38 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Tuscaloosa County, Alabama is happening today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Tuscaloosa County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bibb County High School at Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tuscaloosa County High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Hueytown, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Lamar High School at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Paul W. Bryant High School at Demopolis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Demopolis, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside High School at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sipsey Valley High School at Northridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Central High School - Tuscaloosa
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
