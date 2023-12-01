How to Watch UAB vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The UAB Blazers (4-3) take the court against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.
UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UAB Stats Insights
- This season, the Blazers have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 40% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
- In games UAB shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
- The Blazers are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 171st.
- The 71.9 points per game the Blazers score are 7.8 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.1).
- UAB is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- When playing at home last season, UAB posted 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (78.3).
- The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
- In home games, UAB drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (36.7%).
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|W 58-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/25/2023
|Furman
|W 92-86
|Bartow Arena
|11/28/2023
|McNeese
|L 81-60
|Bartow Arena
|12/1/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Bartow Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Arkansas State
|-
|First National Bank Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Alabama A&M
|-
|Alabama A&M Events Center
