The UAB Blazers (4-3) take the court against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023 on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

  • This season, the Blazers have a 42.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 40% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.
  • In games UAB shoots better than 40% from the field, it is 4-1 overall.
  • The Blazers are the 88th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 171st.
  • The 71.9 points per game the Blazers score are 7.8 more points than the Golden Eagles allow (64.1).
  • UAB is 3-2 when scoring more than 64.1 points.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • When playing at home last season, UAB posted 5.3 more points per game (83.6) than it did away from home (78.3).
  • The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, UAB drained 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than when playing on the road (6.9). However, it sported a worse three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to on the road (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Middle Tennessee W 58-57 Murphy Athletic Center
11/25/2023 Furman W 92-86 Bartow Arena
11/28/2023 McNeese L 81-60 Bartow Arena
12/1/2023 Southern Miss - Bartow Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State - First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M - Alabama A&M Events Center

