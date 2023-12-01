The UAB Blazers (4-3) go up against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. Southern Miss matchup in this article.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 1, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Southern Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline Southern Miss Moneyline BetMGM UAB (-9.5) 140.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel UAB (-9.5) 140.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. Southern Miss Betting Trends

UAB has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of six times this season.

Southern Miss has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Games featuring the Golden Eagles have hit the over just once this season.

