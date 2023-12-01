Friday's game at Bartow Arena has the UAB Blazers (4-3) taking on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (3-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 79-63 win, as our model heavily favors UAB.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 1, 2023

Friday, December 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

UAB vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: UAB 79, Southern Miss 63

Spread & Total Prediction for UAB vs. Southern Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: UAB (-16.2)

UAB (-16.2) Computer Predicted Total: 141.8

UAB has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Southern Miss is 1-4-0. The Blazers have a 4-2-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Eagles have a record of 1-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

UAB Performance Insights

The Blazers' -11 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.9 points per game (238th in college basketball) while allowing 73.4 per outing (228th in college basketball).

UAB wins the rebound battle by 4.8 boards on average. It collects 35.7 rebounds per game, which ranks 89th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.9 per outing.

UAB connects on 3.3 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 4.3 (350th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Blazers record 89.7 points per 100 possessions (269th in college basketball), while allowing 91.6 points per 100 possessions (229th in college basketball).

UAB has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (183rd in college basketball action) while forcing 11 (268th in college basketball).

