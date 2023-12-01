The UAB Blazers (2-2) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 1, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Southern Miss Game Information

UAB Top Players (2022-23)

Jordan Walker: 22.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Felipe Haase: 15.0 PTS, 6.1 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

UAB vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

UAB Rank UAB AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 13th 80.7 Points Scored 73.8 127th 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 66.1 63rd 3rd 37.6 Rebounds 33.2 90th 5th 11.6 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 210th 7.1 3pt Made 7.0 219th 101st 14.1 Assists 14.8 56th 212th 12.1 Turnovers 11.7 160th

