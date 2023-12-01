Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 1
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Washington County, Alabama today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Washington County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McIntosh High School at Orange Beach High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Orange Beach, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leroy High School at Citronelle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 1
- Location: Citronelle, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
