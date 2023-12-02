The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.

The Bulldogs are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 118th.

The Bulldogs' 69.5 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Commodores allow.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.

The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.

At home, Alabama A&M sunk 7.7 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).

