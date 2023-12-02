How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) will be trying to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at Memorial Gymnasium. It will air at 5:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs have shot at a 39.0% rate from the field this season, 8.0 percentage points fewer than the 47.0% shooting opponents of the Commodores have averaged.
- The Bulldogs are the 240th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Commodores sit at 118th.
- The Bulldogs' 69.5 points per game are 5.1 fewer points than the 74.6 the Commodores allow.
- When it scores more than 74.6 points, Alabama A&M is 1-1.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M averaged 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
- The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 on the road.
- At home, Alabama A&M sunk 7.7 treys per game last season, 2.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.4). Alabama A&M's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (41.9%) than away (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|East Tennessee State
|L 82-71
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/25/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|L 86-59
|Woodling Gymnasium
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee State
|W 85-83
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
|12/9/2023
|@ Georgia Tech
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|12/11/2023
|@ Samford
|-
|Pete Hanna Center
