The Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-5) travel to face the Vanderbilt Commodores (3-4) after losing five consecutive road games. It begins at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. Alabama A&M matchup.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee

Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Alabama A&M vs. Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Alabama A&M has put together a 3-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Bulldogs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 18.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

In the Commodores' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

