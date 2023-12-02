In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 14, fans in Alabama should have tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium

Veterans Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Troy (-5)

No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!