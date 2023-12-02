Week 14 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Alabama
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:59 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football slate in Week 14, fans in Alabama should have tune in to see the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide take the field at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
College Football Games to Watch in Alabama on TV This Week
Appalachian State Mountaineers at Troy Trojans
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Veterans Memorial Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Troy (-5)
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, December 2
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Georgia (-5.5)
