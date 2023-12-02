Based on our computer projection model, the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will beat the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide when the two teams play at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, December 2, which begins at 4:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Alabama vs. Georgia Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Alabama (+5.5) Under (55.5) Georgia 28, Alabama 25

Alabama Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Crimson Tide have a 35.7% chance to win.

The Crimson Tide's ATS record is 7-4-0 this season.

The Crimson Tide have gone over in eight of their 11 games with a set total (72.7%).

Alabama games this season have averaged a total of 51.2 points, 4.3 less than the point total in this matchup.

Georgia Betting Info (2023)

The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

The Bulldogs have four wins in 12 games against the spread this year.

Georgia is 4-8 ATS when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Bulldogs have seen six of its 12 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 55.5 points, 1.5 more than the average point total for Georgia games this season.

Crimson Tide vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Georgia 39.6 15.8 42.7 13.7 33.3 18.3 Alabama 35.8 17.9 38.6 18.6 31.8 17

