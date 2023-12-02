The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's SEC Championship Game, where they will face the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The over/under in this contest is 54.5 points.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Alabama vs. Georgia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Week 14 Odds

Alabama vs. Georgia Betting Trends

Alabama is 7-4-0 ATS this season.

Georgia has compiled a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulldogs are 4-8 ATS this season when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Alabama 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +800 Bet $100 to win $800

