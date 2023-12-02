The Alabama Crimson Tide are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+5.5), in this year's SEC Championship Game, where they will oppose the Georgia Bulldogs. Mercedes-Benz Stadium will host the matchup on December 2, 2023, starting at 4:00 PM ET on CBS. The game has a 54.5-point over/under.

Georgia has been making things happen on both sides of the ball this season, ranking sixth-best in total offense (496.8 yards per game) and ninth-best in total defense (294.3 yards allowed per game). Alabama has been a top-25 unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 17th-best in points per game (35.8) and 14th-best in points surrendered per game (17.9).

Alabama vs. Georgia Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium TV Channel: CBS

Georgia vs Alabama Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Georgia -5.5 -110 -110 54.5 -115 -105 -225 +180

Alabama Recent Performance

The Crimson Tide are really struggling of late offensively, gaining 489.7 yards per game in their past three games (second-worst in college football). But defensively, they are allowing just 274.3 (16th-best).

The Crimson Tide are scoring 47.3 points per game in their past three games (third-best in college football), and giving up 18.3 (51st).

Alabama is accumulating 267.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (53rd in the country), and allowing 119.3 per game (seventh-best).

The Crimson Tide are 34th in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (222), and -3-worst in rushing yards given up (155).

In their past three contests, the Crimson Tide have two wins against the spread, and are 3-0 overall.

In all of its past three games, Alabama has hit the over.

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

Alabama is 7-4-0 ATS this year.

Eight of Alabama's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (72.7%).

Alabama has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Alabama has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +180 odds on them winning this game.

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 2,526 yards (210.5 ypg) while completing 66.4% of his passes and collecting 21 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 439 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Jase McClellan has run the ball 166 times for 803 yards, with six touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has piled up 94 carries and totaled 497 yards with four touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 749 receiving yards (62.4 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 33 catches on 45 targets with seven touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has recorded 542 receiving yards (45.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns on 39 receptions.

Amari Niblack's 31 targets have resulted in 18 catches for 304 yards and four touchdowns.

Dallas Turner has racked up nine sacks to lead the team, while also recording 11 TFL and 46 tackles.

Caleb Downs is the team's tackle leader this year. He's picked up 84 tackles, one TFL, and two interceptions.

Terrion Arnold has a team-high five interceptions to go along with 52 tackles, four TFL, one sack, and seven passes defended.

