Can we anticipate Dante Fabbro lighting the lamp when the Nashville Predators take on the New York Rangers at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Dante Fabbro score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Fabbro stats and insights

Fabbro has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Rangers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Fabbro has zero points on the power play.

He has a 10.5% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have given up 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Fabbro recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 15:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:35 Home W 3-2 OT 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 16:00 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 21:03 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:22 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 2 1 1 18:49 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:51 Away L 6-3 11/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:25 Away W 5-2 11/2/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Away L 4-2

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

