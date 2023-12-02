Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fayette County Today - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fayette County, Alabama has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fayette County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fayette County High School at Woodlawn High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 2
- Location: Birmingham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.