The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the New York Rangers is slated for Saturday at 4:30 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +160 (Bet $10 to win $16.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in eight of 22 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also eight assists.

Forsberg's shooting percentage is 13.0%, and he averages 4.2 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 51 goals in total (just 2.4 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 19:59 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 21:43 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 1 0 1 20:45 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 3 2 1 17:11 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 2 2 0 18:54 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 21:20 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:36 Home L 7-5 11/9/2023 Jets 2 2 0 20:51 Away L 6-3

Predators vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+

MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

