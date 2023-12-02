Hawks vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - December 2
The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) heading into their matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) currently has three players on it. The matchup starts at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 2 from Fiserv Forum.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Hawks' last contest on Thursday ended in a 137-135 win against the Spurs. In the Hawks' win, Trae Young led the team with 45 points (adding four rebounds and 14 assists).
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jalen Johnson
|SF
|Out
|Wrist
|14.1
|7.3
|2.4
|Mouhamed Gueye
|PF
|Out
|Back
|0
|0
|0
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Thumb
|0.5
|1
|0
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Pat Connaughton: Out (Ankle), Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Hawks vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: BSWI and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.