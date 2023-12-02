The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks is a player to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, December 2

Saturday, December 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks won their previous game against the Spurs, 137-135, on Thursday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 45 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 45 4 14 2 0 2 Dejounte Murray 24 3 2 5 0 2 Bogdan Bogdanovic 14 2 3 2 0 2

Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info

Hawks Players to Watch

Young averages 26.8 points, 2.9 boards and 10.6 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.

Murray averages 19.8 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Hawks receive 10.7 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 9.7 boards and 0.9 assists.

Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.

De'Andre Hunter's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 26.2 2.6 9.9 1.4 0 3.3 Dejounte Murray 18.3 4 4.9 2.3 0.2 2.2 Clint Capela 11.1 9.1 0.8 0.9 1.8 0 Bogdan Bogdanovic 18.3 3.5 1.8 1.2 0.3 3.6 Saddiq Bey 13.1 5.8 1.3 1.3 0.1 1.7

