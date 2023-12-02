Trae Young, Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Bucks - December 2
The Milwaukee Bucks (13-6) play the Atlanta Hawks (9-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Fiserv Forum. Dejounte Murray of the Hawks is a player to watch in this contest.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Bucks
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Arena: Fiserv Forum
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI, BSSE
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks won their previous game against the Spurs, 137-135, on Thursday. Trae Young was their leading scorer with 45 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|45
|4
|14
|2
|0
|2
|Dejounte Murray
|24
|3
|2
|5
|0
|2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|14
|2
|3
|2
|0
|2
Hawks vs Bucks Additional Info
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young averages 26.8 points, 2.9 boards and 10.6 assists, making 40.4% of his shots from the field and 35% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Murray averages 19.8 points, 4.2 boards and 5.2 assists, making 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 37.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.
- The Hawks receive 10.7 points per game from Clint Capela, plus 9.7 boards and 0.9 assists.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic averages 15.8 points, 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 39.4% from 3-point range, with 3.1 treys per contest.
- De'Andre Hunter's numbers for the season are 14.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Trae Young
|26.2
|2.6
|9.9
|1.4
|0
|3.3
|Dejounte Murray
|18.3
|4
|4.9
|2.3
|0.2
|2.2
|Clint Capela
|11.1
|9.1
|0.8
|0.9
|1.8
|0
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|18.3
|3.5
|1.8
|1.2
|0.3
|3.6
|Saddiq Bey
|13.1
|5.8
|1.3
|1.3
|0.1
|1.7
