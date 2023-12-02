Will Jeremy Lauzon Score a Goal Against the Rangers on December 2?
In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which starts at 4:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jeremy Lauzon to light the lamp for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Jeremy Lauzon score a goal against the Rangers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Lauzon stats and insights
- Lauzon has scored in one of 22 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Rangers this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Lauzon has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.2 shots per game, and converts 3.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rangers defensive stats
- On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 51 goals in total (only 2.4 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.3 hits and 17.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Lauzon recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:54
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|11/26/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:03
|Away
|W 8-3
|11/22/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/20/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|21:31
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/18/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|18:56
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/14/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/11/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|19:10
|Home
|L 7-5
|11/9/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Rangers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.